67-Year-Old Man Killed Boarding Train At Indore Station; Accident Sparks Investigation

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 67-year-old man was cut into two pieces after he fell while boarding a running train at the city's railway station on Saturday. The incident occurred near platform no. 3 at 5:05 pm when he was boarding the train in a hurry to secure a seat in an unreserved coach to go home in Vidisha. He fell from the train and it ran over him, resulting in his death.

According to GRP staff, the deceased was identified as Torana Singh Raghuwanshi, a native of Vidisha district. His family members said that Torana Singh had gone alone to Omkareshwar a few days ago to offer prayers to the Jyotirlinga.

He was returning home on Saturday when he met with the accident. GRP police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that a few eyewitnesses sitting near the spot told cops that Torana Singh was in hurry to board Avantika Superfast Express when it was reaching platform no. 3 from the yards in reverse. He did not wait for the train to reach the platform and tried to board the train but accidentally fell from it after losing balance.

During investigation, it came to light that the deceased might have tried to board the wrong train in confusion to secure a seat in an unreserved coach. The Avantika Express destined for Mumbai doesn't go via Vidisha but another train goes to Vidisha after about one hour which he might have wanted to board. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.