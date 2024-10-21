 Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Viral Video Shows Hostel In-Charge Beating Little Girl In Jhabua Over Non-Completion Of Work, Suspended
A disturbing scene unfolds as superintendent tortures girl in viral clip.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, in which a female hostel superintendent was caught beating and scolding a girl student. It is said that the victim failed to complete her work which irked the hostel in-charge.

The incident came to the fore through a video which has gone viral on social media. It shows the little girl, aged around 7-8 years, crying inconsolably as the hostel superintendent beats her.

According to information, the video pertains to Kanya Shiksha Parisar, located in Vikas Khand Thandla of Jhabua district. However, the authenticity of the video has yet to be confirmed. 

article-image

WATCH the video here:

Jhabua collector Neha Meena issued an order for the immediate suspension of the superintendent present in the video who has been identified as Monika Hatila.

The video, shared by Peoples Samachar on X, shows Hatila violently reprimanding the student for failing to complete a task. Though another woman present at the spot tried to intervene and save the girl from the superintendent's aggression.

article-image

Accused’s suspension confirmed

The district authorities have also taken action regarding the matter. The assistant commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department has confirmed the suspension of the accused Monika Hatila. During her suspension period and inquiry, she will remain at the Block Education Office, Development Block Ranapur.

This matter has raised serious concerns about the treatment of students in schools, hostels and other educational centres and requires an immediate and comprehensive investigation.

