Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride For Bus; VIDEO Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media, showing a man beating an on-duty bus driver and conductor. The clip is said to be of a Bhopal City bus, where a drunk auto-driver boarded the bus and started hurling kicks at the driver as passengers watched in shock!

The incident took place near Board Office crossing on Sunday evening, when a passenger alighted the auto and boarded the adjacent bus, irking the auto driver.

The auto driver kicked and punched the conductor repeatedly. Scared, the passengers of the bus got down and left. A case has been registered against the auto driver at the MP Nagar police station. Police has obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and a probe is underway.

Watch the video here:-

VIDEO | Drunk Auto Driver Boards Bhopal City Bus At MP Nagar, Hurls Kicks At Driver And Conductor; Passengers Rush Out In Panic#MadhyaPradesh #Bhopal pic.twitter.com/ygrJp1wPG9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 21, 2024

Panicked passengers rush out

According to information, on Sunday evening, the city bus, which runs from Chirayu to Aakriti Eco City Salaiya was on its usual route when it took a stop at the Board Office crossing. Here, an auto driver, who appeared to be drunk, stomped into the bus and started beating the driver. When the conductor tried to stop him, he started assaulting him. Furthermore, he started kicking and punching him. In retaliation, the conductor fought back resulting in injuries to both the people involved.

Sources say that the auto driver was allegedly drunk and was agitated that a passenger had left their auto to take the bus. Looking at all this, the passengers of the bus got scared, got down the bus and left. The incident was luckily caught on the CCTV camera installed in the bus.

Auto driver booked

After the CCTV video of the same surfaced social media, a case was registered in the MP Nagar police station. The video showcased the auto driver beating up the conductor and hurling abuses at him. A case has been registered against the auto driver and further investigations are underway.