 Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride For Bus; VIDEO Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride For Bus; VIDEO Viral

Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride For Bus; VIDEO Viral

A case has been registered against the auto driver at the MP Nagar police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media, showing a man beating an on-duty bus driver and conductor. The clip is said to be of a Bhopal City bus, where a drunk auto-driver boarded the bus and started hurling kicks at the driver as passengers watched in shock!

The incident took place near Board Office crossing on Sunday evening, when a passenger alighted the auto and boarded the adjacent bus, irking the auto driver.

Read Also
Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...
article-image

The auto driver kicked and punched the conductor repeatedly. Scared, the passengers of the bus got down and left. A case has been registered against the auto driver at the MP Nagar police station. Police has obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and a probe is underway.

Watch the video here:-

FPJ Shorts
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend...
article-image

Panicked passengers rush out

According to information, on Sunday evening, the city bus, which runs from Chirayu to Aakriti Eco City Salaiya was on its usual route when it took a stop at the Board Office crossing. Here, an auto driver, who appeared to be drunk, stomped into the bus and started beating the driver. When the conductor tried to stop him, he started assaulting him. Furthermore, he started kicking and punching him. In retaliation, the conductor fought back resulting in injuries to both the people involved.

Sources say that the auto driver was allegedly drunk and was agitated that a passenger had left their auto to take the bus. Looking at all this, the passengers of the bus got scared, got down the bus and left. The incident was luckily caught on the CCTV camera installed in the bus.

Read Also
FIR Against CBSE School In Jabalpur For Charging ₹25 Crore Extra Fee; Parents' Hard-Earned Money...
article-image

Auto driver booked

After the CCTV video of the same surfaced social media, a case was registered in the MP Nagar police station. The video showcased the auto driver beating up the conductor and hurling abuses at him. A case has been registered against the auto driver and further investigations are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride...

Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Police Memorial Day; Announces To Develop...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Police Memorial Day; Announces To Develop...

FIR Against CBSE School In Jabalpur For Charging ₹25 Crore Extra Fee; Parents' Hard-Earned Money...

FIR Against CBSE School In Jabalpur For Charging ₹25 Crore Extra Fee; Parents' Hard-Earned Money...

Karwa Chauth: Meet Women Cops Who Balance Fasting, Tough Duty

Karwa Chauth: Meet Women Cops Who Balance Fasting, Tough Duty

Shocker! Mother With Three Children Ends Life Due To Extreme Family Problems In Gwalior; Suicide...

Shocker! Mother With Three Children Ends Life Due To Extreme Family Problems In Gwalior; Suicide...