Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend Class

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tuition teacher's son was arrested for molesting a three-year-old girl in state capital Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday. The accused misbehaved with the toddler when she reached his residence for the classes in the absence of the teacher.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bagsewaniya police station in the district on Tuesday evening, October 15. The accused's mother runs a coaching class where the little girl would go for the classes. When the teacher went out for a few minutes, her son allegedly molested the minor, stated the FIR.

A case was registered against the accused on Wednesday following the counselling of the minor with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and medical examination.

Bagsewaniya police station in charge Amit Soni told ANI, "A woman along with her minor daughter reached police station on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against the son of the minor's tuition teacher in connection with molestation. Minor was unable to explain about incident properly and in discussion with the woman, we came to a conclusion that medical examination and counselling of the minor with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) should be done."

The police station in-charge further said that on the basis of counselling and medical examination, a case was registered against the accused under section and launched a search to nab the accused.

"Based on the statement of the minor before CWC and her medical examination, a case was registered against the accused under section 74 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and began the search for the accused," Soni said.

Later on Thursday, the police arrested the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)