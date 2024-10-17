 Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend Class
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend Class

Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend Class

The accused's mother runs a coaching class in the same locality where the minor lives and she used to go to coaching everyday. When the teacher went out for a while, her son allegedly molested the minor.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tuition teacher's son was arrested for molesting a three-year-old girl in state capital Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday. The accused misbehaved with the toddler when she reached his residence for the classes in the absence of the teacher.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bagsewaniya police station in the district on Tuesday evening, October 15. The accused's mother runs a coaching class where the little girl would go for the classes. When the teacher went out for a few minutes, her son allegedly molested the minor, stated the FIR.

A case was registered against the accused on Wednesday following the counselling of the minor with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and medical examination.

Read Also
‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of...
article-image

Bagsewaniya police station in charge Amit Soni told ANI, "A woman along with her minor daughter reached police station on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against the son of the minor's tuition teacher in connection with molestation. Minor was unable to explain about incident properly and in discussion with the woman, we came to a conclusion that medical examination and counselling of the minor with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) should be done."

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

The police station in-charge further said that on the basis of counselling and medical examination, a case was registered against the accused under section and launched a search to nab the accused.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...
article-image

"Based on the statement of the minor before CWC and her medical examination, a case was registered against the accused under section 74 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and began the search for the accused," Soni said.

Later on Thursday, the police arrested the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel Using Abusive Language For Lord Shiva; 'Doctored Clip,'...

Viral Video Shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel Using Abusive Language For Lord Shiva; 'Doctored Clip,'...

Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend...

Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher’s Son Arrested For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl Who Went To Attend...

‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of...

‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control