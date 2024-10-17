 Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After Fight

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After Fight

It was reported that the gas cylinder kept inside the house was empty, otherwise the consequences will be devastating.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where a man allegedly set the house afire and thrashed his wife and daughter after a petty fight. Agitated, he dumped several household items and expensive jewellery in the arson.

The husband fled the spot after his wife complained to the police. Search for him is underway.

According to information, the incident was reported in Ghorsa village of Beohari in Shahdol. 'Drunk' Ram Sajeevan barged in the house late night on Tuesday and started creating a ruckus. When his wife, Shakuntala Bai, objected, he started arguing with her. The argument turned violent within minutes. Angry, he poured kerosene oil in the house and set it on fire. He then collected some household items including jewellery and burnt them.

Read Also
Bhopal: EV Bus Team Assists Passenger In Recovering Jewelry Worth ₹2 Lakhs Left Behind
article-image

A major accident was averted as the gas cylinder stored in the kitchen was empty.

FPJ Shorts
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today
Top 5 Stocks For October 17: Voltas, EIH, Ultratech & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For October 17: Voltas, EIH, Ultratech & Others In Focus

Meanwhile, their 15-year-old daughter was also in the house. When the mother and daughter protested, he started beat them.

The wife informed the police about the matter on Wednesday morning. When the police reached the spot, the husband fled. The police is currently looking for the accused husband and further investigations are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In...

MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In...

Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO

Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO

Census 2021: Freezing Of Administration Boundaries To Begin From Jan 1

Census 2021: Freezing Of Administration Boundaries To Begin From Jan 1