Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After Fight

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where a man allegedly set the house afire and thrashed his wife and daughter after a petty fight. Agitated, he dumped several household items and expensive jewellery in the arson.

The husband fled the spot after his wife complained to the police. Search for him is underway.

According to information, the incident was reported in Ghorsa village of Beohari in Shahdol. 'Drunk' Ram Sajeevan barged in the house late night on Tuesday and started creating a ruckus. When his wife, Shakuntala Bai, objected, he started arguing with her. The argument turned violent within minutes. Angry, he poured kerosene oil in the house and set it on fire. He then collected some household items including jewellery and burnt them.

A major accident was averted as the gas cylinder stored in the kitchen was empty.

Meanwhile, their 15-year-old daughter was also in the house. When the mother and daughter protested, he started beat them.

The wife informed the police about the matter on Wednesday morning. When the police reached the spot, the husband fled. The police is currently looking for the accused husband and further investigations are underway.