Bhopal News: BL Santhosh Coming To City On November 10, To Hold Talks With Tribal Cluster

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The national organisational general secretary of the BJP, BL Santhosh, is coming on a two-day trip to Bhopal on November 10.

He will hold a meeting with the party office-bearers of the tribal cluster. Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary is being celebrated across the state.

Santhosh will hold a discussion on the event with the leaders of the party belonging to the tribal community and take feedback on the development work being done for the tribal people.

The BJP is working at different levels to bring the tribal people to its fold. Santhosh will discuss the matter with the party’s state unit and the leaders of the tribal community. Santhosh will also hold a meeting with the state party office-bearers to take feedback on the organisation.

How to coordinate between the government and organisation will figure in a discussion with the senior leaders of the party. The BJP has set up a team of the new office-bearers.

After holding talks with the members of the team, he will come up with a plan.

The government is going to complete two years. So, Santhosh may also meet some important leaders and party workers to take feedback on the government.