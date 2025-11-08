Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Leader’s Anger, Minister’s Error, Talkative Politician & More |

Minister’s error

A minister is in trouble for making a statement. The party ticked him off for what he had said. And after getting the talking to, he changed the remark. Now, the people are ridiculing the minister. Just a day before making the statement, the minister earned appreciation at a departmental function of his, but the slip-up on his part muddied the water for him. The minister gave a statement about prohibition in Bihar during the election in the state.

He said the entry of liquor might have been banned in Bihar, but one could get it by giving a phone call to the mafias. His statement put his own party leaders in trouble. He also said he had come to know of it from the leaders of his own party, who had been in Bihar for electioneering. After the statement reached media persons, the minister deleted it from his social media account, but by the time it happened, it had been too late. The statement went viral. The minister then changed the remark, but many politicians of his party ticked him off for his bluster.

Talkative politician

Being talkative sometimes causes a major loss, and it was evident at a function of the Congress. At the function, organised by an MLA of the party, a leader made him the future deputy chief minister. The statement enraged another MLA and his supporters.

The father of this legislator was a minister during the Congress rule. The supporters of the MLA feel whenever the Congress comes back to power, he will also become a minister. After the statement of the Congress leader, the supporters of the MLA feel the remark will harm their leader.

On the other hand, the statement made to please a particular community has enraged the members of another community. The legislator is always voluble, so the people belonging to a community are unhappy with him. Likewise, his efforts to please the people of the other community came to naught. The people belonging to the community are writing on social media that the statement was just to please them, because after the election, nobody talks about them. This is the reason that the statement is weighing heavy on the party’s senior leader.

Leader’s anger

A Congress politician who defected to the BJP is unhappy these days, for the BJP did not include his supporters in the list of party office-bearers. On the other hand, two supporters of another leader of the Congress who also switched over to the BJP got a place in the list. The supporters of the leader are not included in the list of officeholders of the BJP, even in districts. Because his supporters are not getting any importance, the leader is annoyed with his party.

The previous state president of the party unit used to give them importance, but after the changes in the organisation, the BJP leaders stopped paying attention to these people. Whether it is in the government or in the party organisation, these people are not getting any position. Nor are they able to get their work done. When this leader joined the BJP, people told him the decision to defect to the ruling party was not correct. This leader has many supporters among the people of a community, so neglecting him may not augur well for the ruling dispensation.

Tempest in a teapot

A powerful central functionary of the BJP recently held a meeting with the ministers through a video conference. When the ministers came to know of it, they were worried, thinking about what the national functionary would discuss with them. A few ministers even started gathering information about their departments. They thought lest the senior office-bearer ask for some information about their departments. When the video conference was held, it turned out to be much ado about nothing.

The video conference was held about an event, and the ministers were asked to participate in it. Because the event is associated with the RSS, the ministers were asked to join it. But some ministers thought the senior functionary would take feedback about the government’s performance through the video conference. In the same way, as some ministers felt they might lose their ministerial berths, they feared the video conference. The senior functionary of the party, who held the video conference, does not directly interfere in MP politics, but he keeps himself posted about the political developments in the state.

Bid to hog the limelight

A senior leader of the ruling dispensation, who was once a minister in the state cabinet and powerful in the party, has been in oblivion for a long time. Now, he is pulling out all the stops to return to mainstream politics. In the past one month, he has visited Delhi several times to meet the party’s central leadership.

After trips, he posted his pictures with the senior leaders on social media, which have created flutters in political circles in the state. A relative of a former prime minister, the politician is also in touch with senior leaders of the state party unit. The buzz in the corridors of power is that the leader from the Gwalior-Chambal region may stage a comeback to mainstream politics. During one of his trips to Delhi, he met three powerful union ministers, which made his adversaries have prick up their ears.

Crocs to guard Narmada!

Ancient Ethiopian kings trained lions to protect them and as a symbol of royalty. Similarly, the state government has decided to release crocodiles in the Narmada to protect the river from the sand miners, though it is not known whether the crocs will be trained as the lions used to be in ancient Ethiopia. The government also plans to carry out this experiment across the state to handle the sand miners.

Such a proposal has come from none other than the head of state himself, who loves wildlife. He thinks if the crocs are released into the rivers, their five-inch teeth will keep the sand miners away from even touching the water bodies. The proposal earned the officials’ consent. And why not? The crocs have all the reasons to protect their mother, the rivers. Besides, the releasing of crocodiles into the rivers will reduce the burden on forest guards.

As part of the plan, six crocodiles have been released in the Narmada at an event in Khandwa. So, the officials are searching for more crocs to meet the purpose. But there is a catch in the story. The sand miners are as clever as a fox. The crocs, on the contrary, may be ferocious in water bodies, but they lack the kind of intelligence that is required to handle the cunning sand miners. So, to avoid the teeth of the crocs and to continue their illegal trade, the miners are finding some ways, as the clever fox did after eating the hatchlings of a crocodile in Aesop's fables. The endings of the story vary, though.