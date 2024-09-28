MP: Students Leave For Emotional Recovery After Harrowing Event; Wave Of Silence Spreads Around Ringnod Hostel

Ringnod tribal senior boys hostel in Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unprecedented wave of silence spread around the Ringnod tribal senior boys hostel in Sardarpur in the aftermath of the tragic electrocution of two students. Following the completion of quarterly examinations, officials state that the children have returned home.

Reports indicate they will return to the hostel on Monday, but the atmosphere remains tense and uncertain. The hostel, which accommodates up to 50 students, is now empty after the shocking incident on September 26.

During a site inspection by tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah, only 13 students were present, highlighting the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. The remaining students gradually returned home for emotional recovery after the harrowing event.

The incident has left a lasting impact on the community, as parents express their concerns over safety and the well-being of their children amid the recovery process. The silence in the hostel serves as a poignant reminder of the tragedy, casting a shadow over what should have been a routine period after examinations.

Safety concerns

The tragic incident has incited fear and anxiety among both students and their families, leading many to withdraw from the hostel environment. Staff members, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that parents arrived at the hostel to collect their children voluntarily, emphasising the emotional toll this event has taken on the community.

Official statements

Megha Panwar, SDM of Sardarpur, articulated the reasons for the students' departure, stating, I have received such information that the children have gone home after the quarterly examination ended. Furthermore, Sunil Kumar Ostwal, Sardarpur BEO, confirmed, "The quarterly examination of the children ended on Friday. That is why the children have gone home. They will return to the hostel on Monday."