MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Slams Rewa Gangrape, Accuses BJP Govt Of Creating 'Jungle Raj' (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has slammed the functioning of the BJP government after a woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rewa.

He gave the statement after a husband was tied to a tree by five accused and then allegedly raped his wife.

Speaking to local media on Friday, he expressed deep concerns over the incident. "This is a first-of-its-kind example of how the BJP government is operating in the state. A husband was tied to a tree while his wife was assaulted in front of him. This reflects the 'jungle raj' under Mohan Yadav's leadership."

He also suggested Chief Minister Mohan Yadav create a new department, "Jungle Raj Department," citing the rise in crime against women.

Jitu Patwari hit out at the Rewa police, saying the force was so busy with the Regional Industry Conclave held on October 23 that they couldn't spare time to check the criminal activities.

Notably, an incident of rape from Rewa has come into light on Friday in which, a woman went to picnic at Bhairav ​​Baba area with his husband. The five accused first tied the husband with tree and then allegedly gang-raped the victim in front of him. The victim and husband went to the police station on Friday and filed a complaint.

Patwari added that the people of state should raise their voices, emphasizing the need to protect women's dignity and safety.

Speaking on upcoming Vijaypur by-elections, he confidently asserted that Congress would win by 500% in elections.

He also criticised turncoat and BJP candidate Ramnivas for failing to address several important issues in his constituency, like hunger and high mortality rates. He also questioned the lack of basic facilities such as hospitals and schools.

Jitu Patwari also responded to comments made by Kartikeya Singh, son of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and advised him to respect elders. He also called his language a symbol of arrogance.

He concluded by underscoring the need for accountability and better governance in Madhya Pradesh.