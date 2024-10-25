Indore: FSOs Seize 361 Kg Adulterated Namkeen In Surprise Inspections; Ranjit’s Kitchen, Kedarnath Traders, Shri Ambika Nmakeen Bhandar Shut | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food officials conducted surprise inspections across multiple locations, collecting 26 samples of ghee, chocolate, namkeen, and other food products. The team also seized a total of 361 kg of adulterated namkeen which was being prepared in filthy conditions. The inspections began at Shri Kedarnath Traders in Malharganj, where seller Sachin Talreja was found operating without a food business licence.

Officials seized four samples of various ghee brands, including Paras Ghee, PureSure Ghee, Shridhi Ghee, and Whitestar Ghee, leading to the immediate closure of the business. At Shri AmbikaNamkeen Bhandar in the Namkeen Cluster, inspectors discovered unsanitary conditions, with namkeen being produced in filthy surroundings.

Food handlers lacked medical certificates, and labelling errors were found on namkeen packets, prompting officials to collect four samples of sev and seize 361 kg of namkeen. Further inspections revealed issues at Shri Gauri Gopal Dairy located at Tower Square, where five samples of milk and milk products were taken for testing. At Amul Dairy Private Limited in Vijay Nagar, officials collected samples of cheese and milk.

Two samples of confectionery were also taken from Mamaji Gruh Udyog in Udyog Nagar Musakhedi, along with three samples from Naina Confectionery and four samples of ghee and butter from Agni Food Private Limited. Ranjit Kitchen in Sudama Nagar faced immediate closure after inspectors found significant dirt and unsanitary conditions. Four samples were taken for testing, and the kitchen was shut down until cleanliness standards are met.