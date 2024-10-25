Pushya Nakshatra: People Go On Shopping Spree, Buy Over ₹120 Crore Gold | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over Rs 120 crore worth of gold was sold on Pushya Nakshatra across various markets in the city. People traditionally buy gold, silver, utensils and bahi khata books on Pushya Nakshatra, with gold holding the most significance during this occasion. Markets were bustling with people from midday until late at night. Sarafa Bazaar was the main hub, attracting the majority of citizens for gold purchases.

Shop owners arrived early in the morning and stayed until late at night, enticing buyers with a wide range of designs. According to trader Rakesh Sharma, a slight drop in gold prices the previous night encouraged even more buyers. Despite traders expecting lower sales due to the rising price of gold, the importance of Pushya Nakshatra kept the sales strong.

According to one trader in Sarafa Bazaar, "The market saw sales reaching around Rs 60 crore and if we consider other markets, they might have also done business worth Rs 60 crore, totalling to Rs 120 crore. While gold remains the preferred purchase, people bought according to their budgets, with many opting for silver ornaments." On the other hand, the same scene was witnessed at Bartan Bazaar, where hundreds of people flocked to buy a variety of utensils.