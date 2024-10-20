IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Indore

By: Sunanda Singh | October 20, 2024
Indore is a beautiful city in Madhya Pradesh. Explore some of the most beautiful places which are mentioned in next slides.
Canva
Ralamandal is a wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Indore. It is surrounded by lush greenery.
Tripadvisor
Patalpani Falls is a popular waterfall located 29 km from Indore. It is said that the water falling here goes all the way down to Patal.
X
Janapav is another famous place to visit, renowned for its mesmerising beauty and tranquillity.
Instagram/tutu__travellr
Mandu or Mandavgad is a must-visit place for history enthusiasts. It is located 97 Km from Indore.
Canva
Constructed by Malhar Rao Holkar, Rajwada Palace is considered one of the oldest structures you can explore
Canva
Hatyari Khoh Waterfall is also known as Hatyari Goh. The waterfall is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.
Nakhrali Dhani is a resort that offers a replica of a traditional Rajasthani village with authentic food, aura, and atmosphere.
Tripadvisor/X
Thanks For Reading!