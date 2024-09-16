IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Nagaland

By: Sunanda Singh | September 16, 2024
Nagaland lies in northeastern part of India, surrounded by lush greenery, mountains and valleys. Explore some of the best sites in the state, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Ruins of Kachari Rajbari are situated in Dimapur, Nagaland. The Kachari Rajbari Ruins are a series of mushroom-domed pillars that were created in the 13th century by the Dimasa Kachari Kingdom.
Dzuko Valley, or Dzukou Valley, is a magnificent site which is located between Manipur and Nagaland.
Mary Help of Christians Cathedral is one of the state's main churches and is also considered one of the biggest churches in Nagaland.
Kohima War Cemetery is a solemn tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War. It stands as a testament to the city's history and resilience.
Dzuleke Village, a hidden gem on the outskirts of Kohima, is a must-visit for nature lovers. The village offers breathtaking views of lush greenery, pristine landscapes and a tranquil atmosphere that will rejuvenate your soul.
Khonoma is a wonderful place that you will want to take advantage of if you want to explore the state. It tells the history of the British Colonial Period.
Jotsoma is a spectacular place that one should visit in Nagaland. The serene place is also famous for its traditions and culture.
