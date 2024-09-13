IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Places In Mizoram

By: Rahul M | September 13, 2024
Mizoram is a northeastern state in India which is surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and valleys. The following slides mention some of the state's best historical sites.
Canva
Lianchhiari Lunglen Tlang is a cliff in Dungtlang. The magnificent site is a must-visit place to explore in the state.
X/Jon Suante
Solomon's Temple is a church which is situated in Mizoram's capital city, Aizawl. The church was founded by Dr LB Sailo in 1996.
Mizoram Tourism/ Tripadvisor
Another site to visit in the state is Lamsial Puk, a cave in Farkawn village. The historical cave is believed to have been used to hide during wartime.
X
The Champhai district's Chawngvungi Lungdawh is a sizable natural rock adorned with curving human and buffalo head sculptures.
X
Sibuta Lung is an ancient memorial stone which is 20 km away from Aizawl.
Mizoram Tourism
Murlen National Park in the Champhai district is home to numerous birds and animals, including Mrs Hume's pheasant and Asian Wild Buffalo.
Tripoto
KV Paradise is situated in Aizawl, which is also called the Modern Taj Mahal of Aizawl.
