 MP: 'Learn From Your Dad,' Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh's Advice To Kartikey Chouhan After Viral Video Shows Him Giving 'Threat Speech' During By-Poll Campaigning In Budhni
Congress leader Singh shared the video on his X handle on Friday morning and advised Kartikey Chouhan not to give such speeches and to learn from his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Digvijaya Singh & Kartikey Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has advised Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after his purported video clip of campaigning for Budhni assembly seat by-election which is going viral on social media.

Congress leader Singh shared the video on his X handle on Friday morning and advised Kartikey Chouhan not to give such speeches and to learn from his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Watch the video here:-

article-image

"Kartikey, don't give such speeches from now on. Learn from your father Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In a democracy, both the government and the opposition cooperate together in building the nation. I was the Chief Minister for 10 years but I never used this type of language. Your father is a witness to it. In the Panchayat Raj Act, the responsibility of construction work is of the Sarpanch and not the MLA. And you are neither a Sarpanch nor an MLA right now. You are like my grandson. This is my opinion. You may believe it or not, is up to you," Singh posted on his X handle.

article-image

In the short video clip, addressing a public meeting in Sehore district, Kartikey Chouhan is heard saying, "If any problems happen in the election then who will suffer? Why should we get into the hot water? (Apne pair par kulhadi kyo marein)Why should we spoil our reputation by making mistakes in the polling? Don't we need to go to the Chief Minister and our Agriculture Minister for work? If any problem happens, then with what face will we go to our leaders to get the work done?" "If a Congress MLA accidentally wins here, not even a single brick will be laid in anyone's village, you all should understand this," Chouhan further heard saying in the video clip.

