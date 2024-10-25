VIDEO: Kartikey Singh Chouhan Replies To ‘Chacha’ Digvijaya Singh’s Advice On Budhni Campaign Speech

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey Singh Chouhan has replied to ‘chacha’ Digvijaya Singh after the latter pointed out his ‘threatening language’ during campaigning for Budhni by-elections.

Talking to the reporters on Friday evening, Kartikey Chouhan said," First of all, I am grateful that Chacha Digvijaya is taking notice of my work. Secondly, I would like to remind him it is the Congress that believes in fear mongering. Nothing is more threatening than Digvijaya Singh’s 10-year rule in Madhya Pradesh.”

Notably, early in the day, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh lashed out at Kartikey Chouhan for his speech during campaigning for Budhni by-election. In the post on X, Singh advised the young politician to not give speeches like the one he gave. He further advised him to learn from his father.

VIDEO | "I respect Digvijaya Singh, he is a senior Congress leader and has served as Madhya Pradesh CM twice. I am really proud that he closely follows me and my remarks. Talking about his remarks, he only does fearmongering. I want to tell him that people of Budhni are afraid of… pic.twitter.com/IOSDwtbsfA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2024

Talking to the press, Kartikey Chouhan said, "I respect Digvijaya Singh, he is a senior Congress leader and has served as Madhya Pradesh CM twice. I am really proud that he closely follows me and my remarks". When asked about the comment Singh made, Chouhan said, "Talking about his remarks, he only does fear mongering. I want to tell him that people of Budhni are afraid of their rule when they had destroyed the state. Continuing, Chouhan said," We wanted to learn from him, but he never did anything in his 10-year-rule."

The controversy stemmed from a speech that Kartikey Chouhan made during campaigning for Budhni by-elections.