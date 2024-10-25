VIDEO: Man Thrashes Neighbour With Rods & Bats After Toddler Climbs His Cemented Wall While Playing In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash erupted after a toddler, while playing, tried to climb a neighbour's cemented wall in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. It is said that both the families are old rivals of each other.

The incident began with argument but escalated quickly as a group of people barged in the victim's residence and thrashed them with rods, bats and wooden planks. A video of the incident has surfaced social media and is doing rounds.

Police was called and cross FIR's were registered against both the parties. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Watch the video here:-

According to information, both the instigators have been identified as Vishnu Mahore and Sachin Rajak, residents of Hathiyapor village of Gwalior. According to eyewitnesses, Vishnu Mahore’s three-year-old son climbed onto a cemented wall outside Rajak's house. Sachin Rajak’s family allegedly pushed the child down, sparking an intense argument between the two families.

As the dispute escalated, Rajak called in over a dozen associates, who reportedly stormed Mahore's house. The confrontation soon turned violent, with both sides wielding sticks and rods. Vishnu Mahore’s brother, Brajesh Mahore, stated that Rajak and his group attacked his family, injuring his younger brother and sister-in-law.

Police investigation

As the matter pacified, police was called by both the parties. Police came to the spot and recorded cross FIRs based on complaints from both parties. Gwalior Police Station in-charge Jitendra Singh confirmed that the fight began over a minor issue related to children playing outside. He noted that each side reported one injured member, and that the investigation is ongoing.