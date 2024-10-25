Tragic! Car On Way To Ajmer Sharif Dargah Rams Into Truck At Ujjain-Jaora Highway, 4 Dead, 3 Critical

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died in a horrific accident reported on Ujjain-Jaora State Highway near Nagda on Friday early morning. The accident occurred at around 5:30 am when a speeding car collided head-on with a truck. The passengers were en route to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

According to information, the deceased are the residents of Indore.

As per eyewitnesses, the intensity of the collision was so catastrophic that the car was severely damaged and could not be recognised. Rescue teams arrived immediately at the scene, where they found the bodies of four passengers who had succumbed to their injuries.

Three sustain injuries

In addition, three more individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, one passenger escaped safely and immediately alerted the authorities. Later, a swift response and rescue operation was conducted at the site.

The bodies of four deceased have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death. The unfortunate incident caused a panic at the site.

The concerned officials have taken charge of the matter and launched a probe in the same.