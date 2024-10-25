MP: 300 Kgs Of 'Adulterated' Mawa Seized In Ujjain Ahead Of Diwali, Was Brought From Gujarat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department has stepped up the inspections in view of the ongoing festive season. A team of officers confiscated a total of 300 kgs of adulterated mawa in the Ujjain district on Friday during the checking.

Sources said that the mawa was produced in Gujarat and was being delivered in Ujjain.

The mawa was dispatched by a bus. Acting on a tip off, the team reached Dewas gate bus stand on Friday morning and intercepted the parcels. Based on the information, a case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, food safety officers stationed in the Ujjain district received a tip off. The tip suggested that a huge amount of adulterated mawa is being sent from Ahmedabad to Ujjain. The consignment was sent as a bus parcel. Acting on the tip off, district food safety officer formed a team and deployed them at the Dewas gate bus stand in the district. Here, the team identified a suspect and intercepted the parcel.

The suspect has been identified as Praveen Jain, a resident of Vidyapati Nagar in the district. He neither has a food licence nor any shop of his has been detected in the area. The mawa was divided into ten sacks, each containing 30kgs, totalling to 300 kgs of adulterated mawa. The suspect has been taken into custody and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Checks across the state

The food safety officers are conducting the checks across the state. In the same series, 225 kilograms of mawa were seized from a famous sweets shop in Indore on Thursday. It is said that the mawa was made up of refined oil and powder milk.

Similarly, a truck full of mawa was seized in the capital city of Bhopal on Thursday morning. The mawa was brought from Morena and was said to be of substandard quality.

The food safety officers sealed a huge warehouse of a sweet shop in Jabalpur after they found the workers preparing festival snacks in dirty containers and keeping poor hygiene.