1K Kg ‘Adulterated’ Mawa Supplied From Gwalior Seized In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant action against food adulteration, the Food Safety Officers in Indore have seized 1,000 kg of mawa and sweets, believed to be adulterated. The raid took place after a tip-off led the food safety officers to track a bus carrying the products from Gwalior.

According to senior food safety officer Manish Swami, the bus, belonging to Yash Travels (registration number MP41P9512), was intercepted by the team at Teen Imli Bus Stand. Upon inspection, sacks containing mawa along with sweets like Halwa and Barfi were found. “During the preliminary check through the mobile lab, it was found that the mawa and sweets were of poor quality and possibly adulterated.

A total of nine samples were collected from the seized products and they were sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for analysis,” Swami said. He added that further legal action will be taken against those responsible on the basis of the lab’s finding. “The mawa was sent to Indore by some Ravishankar from Gwalior and it was likely to be collected by a rickshaw driver, Irfan, who was expected to deliver it to Indore as well as to the other locations in the nearby districts,” the food safety officer said.

Officers recce for three days, auto driver turns out to be dealer

The food safety officers revealed that they received the tip-off about the adulterated mawa about three days ago and they were recceing to catch the goods. "We got success on Saturday when we checked the bus of Yash travels. During investigation, we found that Ravishankar was sending mawa to Irfan without any receipt and the latter was delivering it to other districts. The involvement of the bus operator is also suspicious due to which we made him the party in the case," Swami said. The officials also found that the accused had planned to supply mawa to the nearby districts, including Harda, Hoshangabad, Pipariya, Itarsi and others. "They were planning to supply over 1,000 kg mawa every day and to increase the quantity, a week before Diwali," the food safety officers said.

Over 434 kg ‘spurious’ ghee seized

The Food Safety Officers seized 434 kg of ghee on suspicion of adulteration during a surprise inspection at Crystal Trading Company on Nemawar Road. The spurious ghee, brought in from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, was intended for sale in Indore.

The officials found various brands of ghee, including Madhavan Desi Ghee, Indana Ghee, Ramashree Ghee and Ghumar Pure Ghee. Suspecting that these products were adulterated, the team collected four samples for testing. The estimated value of the seized ghee is Rs 1.93 lakh. The Food Safety Administration extended its operations beyond the city, inspecting establishments in rural areas as well.

A separate team conducted a raid at the Apna Sweets factory in village Machal, Tehsil Depalpur, collecting five samples of sweets. Another inspection was carried out at Devank Milk Products, also in Machal, where three samples were taken.