Over 20 Railway, NHAI, IDA And Other Projects Of National And State Importance Underway In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the festival of lamps, the city is likely to get a high tech multi-speciality hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may dedicate the hospital. On the other hand, looking at over 20 different infrastructure development projects of national importance, including of Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Indore Development Authority (IDA), the need to include the city's name in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was raised.

This will make the execution of the projects faster with the coordinated efforts of all stake-holders. MP Shankar Lalwani said this on Saturday. He said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging him to get the name of the city included in the PM Gati Shakti National Master plan from the state.

It may be noted that on the occasion of completion of three years of the PM Gati Shakti Project, Modi has announced to include one city of every State in the National Plan. If Indore will be included in the plan, it will enable better coordination between various departments and it will be easy to complete the various projects, the MP wrote.

Lalwani has mentioned various projects going on in and around the city, including recently approved Indore-Manmad rail line project, Startup Park, 16 flyovers and overbridges being built with the support of the Center and various flyovers proposed by IDA and the state government, the city's Western Bypass and Outer Ring Road, Indore-Ujjain Highway, Indore-Ujjain Metro, the National highway being built between the city and Betul.

Lalwani has stated that if coordination is made between the road to be built between Indore and Ujjain and the proposed metro work, then both the projects can not only be done together but can also be completed in the stipulated time.

300-bed high tech hosp ready

Ahead of Diwali, the city is about to get a 300-bed high tech multi-speciality hospital. In the future the capacity of the hospital can be expanded further by 200 beds. It is built by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at a cost of Rs 378 crore. The bhoomi pujan of the hospital was performed on July 7, 2021. In the future, the ESIC can start a medical college here. The employees and the workers of the organised sectors can get better treatment in the hospital. MP Lalwani said PM Modi may inaugurate the hospital before Diwali.