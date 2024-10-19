‘No Beard, No Love’: Indore Girls' Rally For Clean-Shaven Boyfriends Goes Viral, Sparks Mixed Reactions (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, in which a group of girls is taking out a rally with the slogan "Remove beard, save love". The video is said to be from Indore. In the rally, the girls are holding placards in support of clean-shaved boyfriends, on which funny and shocking messages are written, such as "No Clean Shave, No Love" and "Keep a beard or keep a girlfriend, the choice is yours".

Some people are considering this video to be funny and entertaining, while some are calling it just a stunt done for show or reels. However, the real purpose of this rally is not yet clear. It is possible that it is part of a promotional event.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | No Clean Shave, No Love: Indore Girls Take to the Streets with a Unique Condition for Dating Boys!#IndoreNews #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/yepTLKAZDL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 18, 2024

The viral video was shared on the social media platform X by a user. The video has been viewed millions of times so far and many people have also liked it.

Users are making various comments on the viral video. One user wrote, "If boys do something like this, there will be an uproar." Another user wrote, "What is their problem with beard?"