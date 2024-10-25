Shocker! Dad Hires Contract Killers For Son’s Murder In Gwalior; Was Tired Of His Drug & Gambling Habits

Photo: Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Shocking details have come to light in Gwalior Murder case on Friday. The police revealed that the man hired two hitmen to murder his son as he was tired of the latter’s over-drinking and gambling habits.

Police said that accused Hasan, along with his brother Hasin, paid two shooters Rs 50,000 to carry out the murder of his son Irfan. Hasan himself reportedly accompanied Irfan to the crime scene, an isolated area near Badnapura-Akbarpur hills.

According to information, the body of Irfan was discovered on Tuesday morning after family members received an anonymous call informing them of his location. His father claimed Irfan had last been seen at a wedding nearby on Monday night. Police soon grew suspicious of Hasan’s role after interviewing more than 20 suspects and receiving clues pointing to family involvement.

The shooters, who carried out the crime under orders from Hasan, have been identified as Arjun, alias Sharafat Khan, and Bheem Singh Parihar. The two had been in contact with Hasan. Both the shooters are on the run. Police are now actively searching for Arjun Khan and Bheem Singh to complete the investigation.

Irfan had previous criminal record

According to police sources, Irfan had a criminal record with cases of robbery and assault. He was also a serious drug abuser and had gambling addiction.