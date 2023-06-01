Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: 5 Famous Things Every Bhopali Is Proud Of

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
1. Bhopal flaunts its Zari-Zardozi work, be it in form of velvet batuas or rich Teacozy. Walk the narrow alleys of the old city market and you'll see beautiful zari-zardozi batuas adorning the shops. Made with gold coils and beads tucked onto opulent fabric, garments made of zardozi used to be the fashion statement in old times.
2. Bollywood actors vouch for 'Bhopal ka Biryan'. ‘Biryan’ originally belongs to Afghani cuisine which was created by Dost Mohammed Khan. It is It is a spicier version of the Persian Biryani.
3. Bhopali Paan nahi kahya toh fir kya khaya! Considered the sweetest patta, the city's Begums would relish paan stuffed with Gulkand, as a mouth-freshner after meals.
4. Upper Lake, a magnificent, artificial water body, is one of the significant attractions of Bhopal. Also known as ‘Bada Talab’, this lake is a popular weekend destination for the locals as well. The history of the lake dates back to the 11th century, when it was commissioned by the then ruler of Malwa, Paramara dynasty’s Raja (King) Bhoj.
5. Taj-ul-Masajid, considered India's largest, is standing tall in old Bhopa\ The name is also spelt as Taj-ul-Masjid. 'Masajid' means “mosques” (Plural of 'masjid) and 'Taj-ul-Masajid' literally means 'Crown Among Mosques'.
