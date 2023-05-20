5 Fun Water Parks Near Indore You Must Visit This Scorching Summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
As temperature continue to soar day-by-day, we get you some cool spots near Indore to beat the summer heat
1. Mayank blue water Park is like an oasis in a desert during the sweltering heat of summer in Indore. With varieties of water slides, a wave pool and swimming pool, a discotheque, different rides and various other activities to choose from, this water park is undoubtedly the best place for a family summer picnic.
2. Shell City Water Park is the first amusement water park of city started in the year 1990. Since then, it is a preferred destination for the fun seekers who wish to spend their holidays with entertainment at its best.
3. Touchwood Resort is located at a distance of 8 km from the central Indore. Apart from fun slides, it also offfers various activities like mountain climbing and zip-lining.
4. Fun and food resort and water park , located on Khandwa Road is a great venue away from the city hustle. It has sprawling lawns that are tucked amidst lush greenery which will refresh your senses.
5. Simcha Island is spread over 30 acres to give you a unique experience of Zorbe Racing. From diverse themed dining options to family-sized rooms to river side cottages, it is entertainment and celebration in one place.
