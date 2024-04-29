Madhya Pradesh: Centuries-Old Lord Vishnu Idols Unearthed In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Centuries-old nine Vishnu idols were discovered during excavation work in Kanapur village, situated in the southern region of Narmada near Bediya village. It was estimated that these artefacts could be dating back to the 11th century of the Paramara period. These captivating idols, depicting Lord Vishnu in various expressions, were discovered during the excavation of the foundation of Reva Gurjar Manglik Bhawan near Hanuman Temple.

Following the safe retrieval of the idols from the location, the crew promptly notified local authorities. State Archaeological Survey Department former official, Sultan Singh Anant suggested the possibility of an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu or the remnants of such a temple in the vicinity of the excavation site.

With descriptions of 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu in holy Hindu religious texts, the discovery of nine idols has sparked speculation about the presence of additional statues nearby. The archaeological department will investigate the antiquity of these rare statues, only then it will be known how old the idol is. Notably, the Vishnu idols bear a striking resemblance to the Ram Lalla statue recently installed at the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya.

EDUCATION FIRST

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the village of Nalchha near Dhar, Divya, a bride-to-be, made headlines by prioritising her education. Before her marriage to Shivnarayan's son from Badi village, Ujjain district, Divya sat for her BEd examination.

Dressed in bridal attire, she inspired others at the Kushwaha community's mass marriage event. Expressing her aspiration to join government service as a teacher, Divya's dedication resonated with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. Both her in-laws and family rallied behind her dream, exemplifying support for women's education and empowerment.