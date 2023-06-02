Indore: DAVV comes to a standstill as non-teaching employees go on indefinite strike, all exams scheduled from June 5 to 10 cancelled

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Precisely as expected, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday postponed all exams scheduled from June 5 to 10 following an indefinite strike of non-teaching employees.

Citing unforeseen reasons, the DAVV stated that the first year exams of traditional undergraduate courses and final semester exams of BBA, BCA, BBA (Hospital Administration), BBA (Hotel Management) and eighth semester exams of BHM scheduled from June 5 to June 10 have been postponed.

The university said that the new dates of the deferred exams would be declared shortly.

The non-teaching employees of state-run universities in MP, including DAVV, are on strike for the past fortnight over non-fulfilment of their demands including regularisation, time-scale, seventh pay etc. They initially had observed strike till one o’clock; the time was later extended to four o’clock.

As the strike time period was extended, the DAVV had postponed all papers of UG first year exams scheduled from May 27 to May 31.

On May 30, the DAVV deferred June 2 exams as well as no breakthrough was achieved in talks between the government and the striking employees.

Some of their demands were met on June 1 but the employees still did not return to work rather announced plans to go on indefinite strike from Friday.

Resultantly, the DAVV suspended exams scheduled between June 5 and 10.

Don’t come to DAVV till strike is over

Students wishing to come to DAVV for migration, degree, duplicate marksheet etc should drop the plan. The DAVV application and certificate issuance windows will remain shut till employees call of their strike. Security guards will open offices which will remain empty, barring the chambers of some officers. The university will come to a standstill as employees will go on indefinite strike from Friday.