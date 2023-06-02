Indore: Outgoing ‘Nautapa’ sizzles, Day temperature reaches close to 40 degrees again, no relief for couple of days

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The day and night temperature has been increasing gradually with each passing day, thanks to the long break in the rainy spell.

The citizens witnessed a hot day on Thursday which gave them a real feel of ‘Nautapa’, the nine days considered hottest in the year, and the temperature also rose close to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to officials of the regional meteorological department, with no new system being generated round the corner, the chances of rainfall in the city are bleak for three-four days.

They added that the day and night temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days as the weather will change only due to the local generation of the system or due to shifting of the cyclonic circulation generated over Pakistan.

The chances of a drop in temperature are low over the coming days, although it may decrease again after a week.

“The next one week will remain dry and hot as there’s no major change in the weather system.

However, a sudden change in the weather may take place due to local generation of the system,” Met officials said, adding, “Light showers will continue to lash the city and may cause a rise in humidity.”

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry in the past two days which also turned the weather uncomfortable.

Over 4-inch rainfall so far in city

The city has recorded about 101.5 mm (3.99 inches) of rainfall so far. However, the meteorological department will not count it in monsoon rains as the monsoon season starts from June 1, officially.

The rainfall recorded so far is considered as the pre-monsoon rains.