Indore: CBSE supplementary exams for  Class 10 and 12 from July 17

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations. Class 10 showed close to 100 per cent as the passing percentage in Indore, but Class 12 students were challenged with tough papers.

As per the official date sheet, Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 17 and will end on July 22, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17, 2023.

The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam will be conducted for 1,25,705 candidates. Once the application process is completed, separate admit cards will also be provided to appear for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams 2023.

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam helps students reappear and pass if they have failed a subject in the board exam.

The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm on all days.

All the appearing students will get 15 minutes to read the question papers.

CBSE Supplementary Exams Schedule

Class 10 exams will start from July 17, 2023, with Mathematics (Basic and Standard) both.

Next, July 18, 2023, will be English exam. Hindi exam course A and course B will be conducted on July 19, 2023. On July 20, 2023, Science exam will be conducted.

French exam will be conducted on July 21, 2023. Finally, the last exam of Social Science will be conducted on July 22, 2023.

All supplementary exams will be conducted on July 12 for Class 12.