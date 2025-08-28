Indore Management Association Hosts Creative Session On Lego Serious Play |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) organised an innovative session titled ‘LEGO Party – Bond Over Bricks, Network Over Play’ on Tuesday.

The programme offered professionals a refreshing and creative approach to leadership, collaboration and communication using the LEGO Serious Play Methodology.

The keynote speaker was Mrunal Shah, Founder and Chief Play Promoter at Sunday Bricks, Navi Mumbai. He introduced participants to unique ways in which games and structured play can enhance relationships, communication, and strategic thinking in professional settings.

Read Also MP Shocker! Reserve Inspector Thrashes A Constable Over Missing Dog In Khargone

Through hands-on activities, participants explored how leadership roles can shift depending on the situation, with different team members stepping up at different times. Shah emphasised that having a vision is crucial for effective leadership, but so are belief, trust, and collaboration.

“Play brings out hidden ideas and sparks creativity,” Shah said, adding that interactive learning not only makes the process enjoyable but also opens doors to deeper insights and connections.

The session resonated with the famous quote, “You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.”