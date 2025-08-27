 MP Shocker! Reserve Inspector Thrashes A Constable Over Missing Dog In Khargone
The constable who was on duty at the RI’s residence, claimed that he was called at 1:30 am and assaulted after the RI found his dog missing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! Reserve Inspector Thrashes A Constable Over Missing Dog In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A reserve inspector (RI) assaulted a constable with a belt and slippers after his pet dog went missing. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media platforms.

The incident occurred late on the night of August 23, at the government residence of RI Saurabh Kushwaha. After the video of the incident went viral, the victim constable Rahul Chauhan submitted a written complaint to the Anusuchit Jati/Janjati Kalyan Samiti (AJJKS) (Scheduled Caste/Tribe) police station on Wednesday.

Despite filing a written complaint at the AJAK (SC/ST) police station, no FIR was registered initially. Angered by this, Chauhan’s family and JAYS members staged a protest by blocking the Khargone-Khandwa Road.

Constable Rahul Chauhan, who was on duty at the RI’s residence, claimed that he was called at 1:30 am and assaulted after the RI found his dog missing.

According to Chauhan, both RI Kushwaha and his wife abused him using casteist slurs and physically assaulted him. He sustained injuries on his hands, back and legs, as seen in a viral video that surfaced on social media.

SP Dharmaraj Meena ordered a probe and a medical examination of the constable. Authorities assured that both RI Kushwaha and his wife will be questioned and action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

