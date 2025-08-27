 Suspense Continues Over Extension Or New Appointment: Decision Awaited On Chief Secretary Anurag Jain's Post; Only Two Working Days Left
Suspense Continues Over Extension Or New Appointment: Decision Awaited On Chief Secretary Anurag Jain's Post; Only Two Working Days Left

Regarding Anurag Jain, it is being said that either he will be given an extension or a new role may be assigned to him in Delhi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Suspense Continues Over Extension Or New Appointment: Decision Awaited On Chief Secretary Anurag Jain's Post

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only two working days remain in the tenure of Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, yet there is still no clarity on whether he will be given an extension or if a new officer will be appointed as Chief Secretary.

According to sources, if Jain does not receive an extension, a senior officer from the state will be appointed to the post. Two names from within Madhya Pradesh are under consideration for the position—Rajesh Rajora (1990 batch) and Ashok Barnwal (1991 batch).

During his visit to Delhi on Tuesday, CM Mohan Yadav reportedly had a one-on-one discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Over the past month, the Chief Minister has met Shah three times and Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice. He has also held discussions with BJP National President JP Nadda and senior RSS leaders in Delhi.

article-image

Regarding Anurag Jain, it is being said that either he will be given an extension or a new role may be assigned to him in Delhi.

Given his previous experience in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jain is well-known at the highest levels, and any decision concerning him is expected to come directly from the PMO.

Due to the lack of a decision on the Chief Secretary, the transfer list has been pending for the past month. Key positions like the Ujjain Commissioner and Barwani Collector are currently being handled by officers in charge.

