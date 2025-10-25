Bhopal News: EOW Begins Preliminary Inquiry Against Ex-CPA EE | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has started a preliminary inquiry (PE) against Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi who was posted as executive engineer in Capital Project Administration (CPA). He has been charged with causing loss to government exchequer.

The investigation was initiated based on an application submitted by a complainant who alleged that Chaturvedi misused his position, amassed assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income and misappropriated government funds.

At present, Chaturvedi is posted in Narmadapuram as executive engineer in public health engineering department. EOW SP Arun Mishra said that the preliminary enquiry revealed that Chaturvedi committed irregularities in the supply of diesel to sewage cleaning vehicles during his tenure in CPA and provided undue benefits to two working agencies by awarding tenders at higher prices.

It is alleged that he did not register the workers deployed under the manpower supply scheme with labour department and ESIC and falsely verified the same.

It also revealed that the diesel used in the sewage cleaning vehicle was manipulated. Furthermore, documents from CPA after 2007-08 are missing.

The assessments indicate that an agency received unfair benefits and caused loss of approximately Rs 29.37 lakh to the government. Based on findings, the EOW registered a PE against the then EE and one more and initiated the process of collecting and seizing documents.

The investigation also revealed that the number of workers required in sub-divisions 5 and 8 was inflated. The tender estimate was also deliberately inflated.