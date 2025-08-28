 Indore: Three Injured After LPG Cylinder Blasts At 2-Storey Building During Gas Refilling
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An LPG cylinder exploded at a two-storey building in Indore on Thursday afternoon, leaving three persons injured. 

The incident took place near Indore’s 60 Feet Road in Dwarkapuri area and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It is said the explosion was so powerful that the signboard of a nearby shop was torn apart and items from the shop flew outside.

According to information, the explosion took place in a two-storey house belonging to Vinod Makheeja.

Locals suspect the accident might have occurred during gas refilling. However, police have not confirmed this yet. A neighbour and some tenants in the building were injured including Deepak Makheeja, Rohit, and Sunil. 

A forensic team also reached the site to investigate the matter.

Eyewitnesses said that a gas cylinder burst inside the house. A shop was badly damaged. The walls and signboard were destroyed, and goods were scattered outside.

Local residents suggested that the blast may have erupted when someone tried to remove the washer from the cylinder, not during refilling. However, police stated that the exact cause will be confirmed only after investigation.

Further details are awaited.

