Crime Branch Arrests Notorious Drug Supplier Seema Nath's Peddler In Indore

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a peddler of notorious drug supplier Seema Nath, an officer said on Wednesday. The peddler is a habitual criminal and has been jailed previously for his involvement in about half-a-dozen crimes.

According to the crime branch, Seema Nath was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 48.5 lakh in cash a couple of days ago. She is a notorious drug supplier. During police questioning, she revealed the name of peddler Akash Gokhle, a resident of Navdapanth on Dhar Road. He used to supply drugs for Seema.

Following the information, a team led by ACP (crime) Devendra Singh Dhurvey started a search for Akash and managed to arrest him from his village. He is being questioned as the police believe that more accused are involved in the drug supply in the city and other places.