 Madhya Pradesh: Block Coordinator Caught Taking Bribe In Kukshi
The investigation was conducted under the supervision of DSP RD Mishra and the team, following a complaint lodged by DashrathBamnia, a resident of Raswa village in Dhar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta caught Nisarpur District Education Centre block academic coordinator Brijmohan Garg, red-handed while taking a bribe on Friday. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of DSP RD Mishra and the team, following a complaint lodged by DashrathBamnia, a resident of Raswa village in Dhar.

Bamnia reported that his wife Seema Bamnia operates the mid-day meal programme through the Gayatri Self-Help Group at a government primary school and an anganwadi centre in Raswa village. The government provides wheat and rice for the mid-day meal along with Rs 12,000 monthly for oil, pulses, spices, vegetables and firewood.

According to the complaint, Garg demanded Rs 3,000 per month from Dashrath Bamnia to ensure the continued operation of the self-help group. Garg threatened to submit a negative report on the mid-day meal programme if the bribe was not paid, risking Seema Bamnia's removal from the group.

Bamnia reported this to the Lokayukta, leading to the successful trap operation. The Lokayukta team, consisting of inspectors Rahul Gajbhiye, Rajesh Ohria, Vijay, Ashish, Anil and Krishna, caught Garg accepting the bribe from DashrathBamnia. The team acted swiftly, arresting Garg and initiating proceedings under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act 2018. Further investigations are underway to uncover additional evidence related to the bribery case.

