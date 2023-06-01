Indore: SGSITS student hangs herself after failing in 5 subjects

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year electrical engineering student at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) was found hanging from her hostel room on Thursday morning.

Police said prima facie it appears she ended her life as she had failed in five subjects in her first-semester exam and was depressed.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said the deceased was identified as Deepti Mandaloi, a resident of Gogaon in Khargone district.

"She was living in the Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel of SGSITS College. Deepti got ATKT in five subjects which she had mentioned in her diary."

Probably, she ended her life due to this depression. Nonetheless, the reality of the matter will be revealed after the investigation and postmortem, he added.

A suicide note purportedly written by her said that she was finding it difficult to pursue an engineering course in English as she had studied in Hindi medium till Class 12, Sharma said.

College director Rakesh Saxena told Free Press, “There was no ragging in the college. The girl mentioned in her diary that she was weak in her studies. SGSITS offers engineering in Hindi as well. Furthermore, in the first year, the education medium is mixed (Hindi and English) as we have students from various mediums. The girl might have other issues, which might come to fore after her mobile and other things are checked. Her room partner said that Deepti behaved normally, and there was no sign of depression.

Her interactions with others were normal even today.”

“When Deepti's room partner returned to the room on Thursday around 11:30 am, she found the door locked. While peeping through the door, she saw Deepti had already hanged herself. After that, we informed the police and family members," the director added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

