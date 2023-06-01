Indore: Karni Sena member shot dead in car on Bypass Road

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A property dealer and the member of Karni Sena was allegedly shot dead in the Kanadiya area on Wednesday late night.

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Rathore said that the deceased has been identified as Mohit Singh Patel, a resident of Bisankheda village. He was found injured in his car, along with a firearm. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

The police said that he was shot dead by unidentified person while he was in his car. It is said that the deceased was the member of Karni Sena in the city.

Further investigation is underway.