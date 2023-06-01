 Indore: Karni Sena member shot dead in car on Bypass Road
Indore: Karni Sena member shot dead in car on Bypass Road

Two bullet injuries found near chest, murder suspected

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A property dealer and the member of Karni Sena was allegedly shot dead in the Kanadiya area on Wednesday late night. 

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Rathore said that the deceased has been identified as Mohit Singh Patel, a resident of Bisankheda village. He was found injured in his car, along with a firearm. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. 

The police said that he was shot dead by unidentified person while he was in his car. It is said that the deceased was the member of Karni Sena in the city. 

Further investigation is underway.

