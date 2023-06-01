Madhya Pradesh: Jindal Steel subsidiary booked for violating safety norms in Pithampur

Representative Image |

Pithampur (Mhow): Industrial Health & Safety Department, Pithampur have booked the promoter and plant manager of Kingspan Jindal Private Limited, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel Limited. The factory is situated in Sagore area of Pithampur Industrial Area. It manufactures PUF and Rockwool panels, pre-engineered building and pre-fabricated building doors.

Rajesh Yadav, deputy chief inspector of Industrial Health & Safety Department’s Pithampur office told Free Press that a case under section 41B and 41C of Industrial Safety Act, 1948 has been registered against the company for violating guidelines under the act regarding Onsite Emergency Plan. Company promoter Saurabh Jindal and plant manager Pawan Namdev have been made accused in the case.

As per the act, the company management is required to get the plan approved by chief inspector of factories (CIO). As far as the approval of plan is concerned, it is done only after the company completes all formalities in terms of safety of workers as well as the people living in adjoining areas. The act was made more stringent after the Union Carbide case in Bhopal, which resulted in unimaginable loss of human lives. The onsite emergency plan comprises the plan prepared by the company for fire-fighting, rescue of workers and emergency safe exits in case of any mishap in the factory.

The act requires the companies to prepare the plan in such a way that the specially-dedicated team is able to control the damage due to any mishap. Yadav said, ‘My staff and I were issuing reminders to the company for preparing the plan and getting it approved from the CIO but when they were not responding even after repeated reminders, a case was registered. He further said that the case is of serious nature and there is imprisonment provision of up to seven years along with a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh if the charges are proven in the court.