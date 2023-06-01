Indore Sports Update: Garha's Caddy's Cup concludes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Royal Garha Golf Club made history on May 30 when it organized the first-ever open caddy's golf tournament – ‘Garha's Caddy's Cup’. The tournament aimed to encourage and honor caddies, who play an essential role in the life of golfers.

At least 30 caddies from Army Golf Club, Mhow and Garha Golf Club, Indore participated in the tournament. They were delighted to receive the same facilities as the regular golfers of the tournaments.

The tournament began at 3 PM and continued till 6 PM, with the caddies showcasing their golfing skills ay Garha Golf Course. The atmosphere was electric as the caddies gave their best performances, leading to close finishes for the top position.

Pankaj of RGG Club Indore won the Best Gross Score Winner Trophy (under 16). Rakesh of Mhow was awarded Best Gross Score Winner’s Trophy (above 16) for his outstanding golfing prowess. Mohit Malviya of RGG Club Indore won the Best Gross Score Runner-Up Trophy (above 16). Pankaj Kohli of Mhow was declared the winner of the Close to the Pin Trophy.

Chief Guest Aditya Singh Garha, Director of Garha Golf Academy, Indore and national player cum international qualified coach, felicitated the winners. The winners were overjoyed as they received their trophies amidst applause and cheers.

Handicapped player Rohit Chouhan achieves remarkable feat

The tournament witnessed another remarkable feat as Rohit Chouhan, a handicap caddy without left palm, displayed exceptional golfing skills with one hand. He proved to be a source of inspiration and with the right support, he could represent our country at the International level, especially in the Para-Olympic, if some top corporate come forward to sponsor Rohit .

Chess workshop at Emerald Heights on June 5

Principals and directors of all CBSE and ICSE schools in the city received an invitation to attend a workshop on ‘Chess as an Educational Tour’. In this regard, a workshop will also be organized at Emerald Heights School on June 5.

At first, some of them were a bit skeptical. They had always thought of chess as a recreational activity, something to be done in leisure time. But then they learned that chess was a game of logical thinking, and it had been proven that a chess player performs much better than others in education.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) formed a “Chess in Education Commission” for the benefit of students through chess. Jerry Nash, who was the Chairman of the Chess in Education Commission (FIDE), was coming to India and would be conducting an International Workshop for a day at various places in India.

The Principals and Directors were fortunate to host this workshop for Madhya Pradesh at The Emerald Heights International School in Indore. The session would cover the introduction of “Chess in Education” and the connection between chess and the 21stcentury.The officials from All India Chess Federation, MP Chess, Chairman Chess in School Commission of India-AICF, Grandmaster Abhijeet Kunte, Chief Co-Ordinator of Chess in Education (India), and International Master Akshat Khamparia, Convenor MPCAC would also grace the occasion.

The workshop proved to be an eye-opener for all the attendees. They learned a lot about the benefits of playing chess in education. They realized that chess was not just a recreational activity but a tool for skill development such as critical thinking, communication, creative thinking, and collaboration.The Principals and Directors were particularly impressed with the workshop and decided to nominate at least five teachers from their schools who engaged in Science and Mathematics subjects. They hoped that their students would develop through “Chess as an Educational Tour.”

The nomination process was done, and the workshop was a huge success. The teachers who attended the workshop were excited to apply the skills they learned in their classrooms. It was a great step towards making the education system better and more innovative.In the end, the Principals and Directors felt proud to have attended the workshop and felt confident that their students would excel in their education thanks to the benefits of playing chess. They were grateful to All Indore Chess Association and other officials who organized this fantastic workshop, and they hoped that more such events would be conducted in the future.

Titles to Shobhit, Jasraj, Om, Amarendra, Sakshi, Kanika, Ojaswi and Dhimahi

The second Indore Gaurav open district ranking badminton competition was a great success as young and enthusiastic players from across the district participated and left their mark. The competition was organized by Indore District Badminton Association with support from Indore District Administration and Indore Municipal Corporation.

The competition witnessed some amazing performances by young players who came out as winners. Shobhit Gupta, Jasraj Singh Saluja, Om Patel, and Amarendra Pratap Singh won the boys' title for their respective age groups. While Sakshi Pawar, Kanika Jat, Ojaswi Bhamia, and Dhimahi Chauhan won the girls' title.

The competition was held at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall and chief guest of the closing ceremony was IMC’s Munna Lal Yadav, said Dharmesh Yeshlaha.

Medicaps School summer camp concludes

The closing ceremony of Medicaps International School summer camp was held on May 31. In this concluding programme, students performed dance, karate etc. The best players of the camp received trophies and certificates. In the closing ceremony, Jeetu Patwari, District Sports Officer of Indore Hemant Karole and Hemant Pawar were present. The camp was coordinated by Bhavesh Bundela Sports Officer Medicaps School.

District Softball Competition: Double success for Shri Samarth Krida Mandal

Shri Samarth Krida Mandal earned double success by winning boys and girls titles in the district softball competition, organized by Indore District Softball Association under Indore Gaurav Divas. District Secretary Rakesh Mishra said some close matches were played in this competition at Chimanbagh ground. Shri Samarth Krida Mandal defeated Ahilyashram Club 4-2 in the final of the girls' category, and Shri Samarth Krida Mandal defeated Swami Vivekananda Club by 6-1 in the boys' category. The competition was conducted by international players and coaches Savita Parkhe, Subodh Chaurasia, Ekta Tiwari and Ravi Thakur. M.P. Olympic Association President Ramesh MendolaPravin Anavkar, Shrikant Thorat, Rajkumar Sehgal, Pradeep Narulkar, Sameer Gupte, Chandrakant Sangole and Pravin Mudris congratulated the players and coaches.