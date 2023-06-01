 Indore: Others trying hard to grab cleanest city' tag, brace for a tough fight: CM Chouhan tells Indoreans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore: Others trying hard to grab cleanest city' tag, brace for a tough fight: CM Chouhan tells Indoreans

Indore: Others trying hard to grab cleanest city' tag, brace for a tough fight: CM Chouhan tells Indoreans

Under the Swachh Survekshan, the Centre's annual cleanliness survey, the commercial capital of MP has been adjudged as India's cleanest city for the sixth consecutive time.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon the residents of Indore, which has consistently emerged as the country's cleanest city, to strive to retain the prestigious tag, claiming that other cities are trying hard to grab it.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Viral wedding card reveals 'Anamika' converted to 'Fatima' in Jabalpur, her furious...
article-image

Under the Swachh Survekshan, the Centre's annual cleanliness survey, the commercial capital of MP has been adjudged as India's cleanest city for the sixth consecutive time.

"I have solid information that other cities of the country are making desperate bids to beat Indore in cleanliness this time around (in Swachh Survekshan-2023)," he told a gathering on Wednesday night on the occasion of Indore Pride Day here.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: After Saptrishi idols, dome collapses at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok
article-image

Urging the city residents to brace for a tough fight, the CM said cleanliness is Indore's identity and brand. "Stay on the top of the clean city rankings," the chief minister said.

Chouhan released a blueprint to turn Indore into a solar city and stressed the need to promote the use of this form of clean energy to conserve the environment.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Fest: 5 Finger-Licking Dishes You Must Try
article-image

To make a start in this direction, he said, one area of the city can be developed into an exemplary zone for solar energy.

The CM said that police and administration are making serious attempts to crush the illegal drugs business to ensure that youngsters don't get trapped and go astray.

He also announced that the Nehru Stadium in the city would be upgraded to have international standards.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 73 complaints come up for hearing in Narmadapuram
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Others trying hard to grab cleanest city' tag, brace for a tough fight: CM Chouhan tells...

Indore: Others trying hard to grab cleanest city' tag, brace for a tough fight: CM Chouhan tells...

Madhya Pradesh CM orders probe into Damoh school's Hijab VS Scarf case

Madhya Pradesh CM orders probe into Damoh school's Hijab VS Scarf case

Madhya Pradesh: Viral wedding card reveals 'Anamika' converted to 'Fatima' in Jabalpur, her furious...

Madhya Pradesh: Viral wedding card reveals 'Anamika' converted to 'Fatima' in Jabalpur, her furious...

Bhopal Food Fest: 5 Finger-Licking Dishes You Must Try

Bhopal Food Fest: 5 Finger-Licking Dishes You Must Try

WATCH: Thieves arrive in Rs 10 lakh car to 'steal salt' worth Rs 150 in Madhya Pradesh

WATCH: Thieves arrive in Rs 10 lakh car to 'steal salt' worth Rs 150 in Madhya Pradesh