Madhya Pradesh: 73 complaints come up for hearing in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has heard people’s complaints and directed the officials to solve them as early as possible.

Seventy-three complaints were received at the weekly public meeting on Tuesday.

A farmer from Budhwada village Hajarilal Yadav complained about encroachments on the main road in the Tugriya area.

Immediately after listening to his complaint, Singh asked the Tehsilder (rural) of Narmadapuram to take action. Tehsil (rural) said the land the villager referred to in his application had been demarcated, and the Nayab Tehsilder ordered removal of encroachments from there.

The revenue department and the police department will soon remove the encroachment, the Tehsilder (rural) said. Similarly, a resident of Chandon village Prabha Rao complained that her land had not been demarcated.

The collector directed the Tehsilder of Itarsi to inquire into the case and work it out. Singh asked the officials concerned to dispose of the cases related to payment to farmers against sale of wheat and gram.

The revenue officials were told to solve the land demarcation, registration and distribution cases on top priority.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional collector Manoj Kumar Thakur, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey and other officials were present at the public hearing.