Jabalpur Twin Murder Case: Alleged Killer Daughter, Lover Spotted At Ram Lala Temple In Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged killer of her father and brother in Jabalpur offered prayer at Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya along with her partner, police said on Saturday. On March 15, Rajkumar Vishwakarma and his eight- year-old son Tanishk were found dead in railway colony area of Jabalpur city. After that, his 17-year old daughter and student of Class 10 was found missing.

Jabalpur SP Aditya Pratap Singh told Free Press that police were regularly tracking the two after the incident had taken place. The police are searching main accused Mukul Singh and the 17-year old daughter of Rajkumar Vishwakarma.

The Jabalpur Civil Line police station incharge Dhiraj Kumar Raj said two were regularly changing their locations. The last location of two was traced in Faizabad. “Their location was also traced in Ayodhya as they visited Ram Lala temple. They reached Ayodhya and were spotted in CCTV footages”, he added.

The accused of the twin murder case are on the run and have visited almost a dozen places in the country. They were spotted in Pune, Bangaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Kalburgi, Ayodhya and Faizabad.

‘Illegal, Unsafe Abortions Biggest Cause Of Pregnancy-Related Deaths’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal said unsafe abortion has become the biggest cause of pregnancy-related deaths. Despite the enactment of the MTP Act 1971 and the MTP Amendment Bill 2020, a large number of illegal and unsafe abortions are taking place in the country.

Singh was addressing a workshop on ‘Medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and medicolegal implications’ at AIIMS on Saturday. Singh said most of the medicolegal cases relate to issues of consent, emergency services, medical records, malpractice and negligence. These can be easily avoided with written consent, effective communication with the patient and family, proper data recording and proper risk management.