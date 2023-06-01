Madhya Pradesh: Viral wedding card reveals 'Anamika' converted to 'Fatima' in Jabalpur, her furious family cries love jihad

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Jabalpur alleged 'love jihad' after their daughter Anamika's wedding card-- in which her name was changed to 'Uzma Fatima', went viral on social media.

Apparently, Jabalpur resident Anamika Dubey secretly married to Ayaz Khan in court. Now, their viral wedding card shows her name changed to 'Uzma Fatima'. And their Nikah ceremony is scheduled on June 7.

The family alleged that Ayaz concealed his identity and introduced himself as a Hindu to lure their daughter.

Furious, her family, along with the Hindu organisations, reached the SP office. They have accused that the marriage registrar violated the rules and did not send the notice to them prior to court marriage.