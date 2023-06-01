Madhya Pradesh man poses as Energy Minister's son to get transformers installed in power-deprived villages, arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior youth, who posed as the son of Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar to get the transformers installed in villages in absence of power connection, was arrested on Thursday.

As per the information, the man introduced himself as Ripudaman Singh Tomar, son of the energy minister on phone calls and would threaten officials to install transformers. During questioning, he started crying and revealed that he resorted to fake identity to get the electricity connection as several villages of Ghatigaon are still not power-connected.

The department also got the transformers installed at several places, believing him. However, repeated calls from him and usage of strong tone made the officials little doubtful. Seeking clarity, one day a power official called the energy minister and that's when the fraud came to light.

The accused youth is identified as Ram Lakhan Banjara, a resident of Simaria village of Ghatigaon area.

The Crime Branch police registered a case against the accused youth and started looking for him. Later, he was arrested.

Crime Branch CSP Rajesh Dandotia said that when this young man was interrogated, he started crying and said that a mistake was made, and also told that there is no electricity in many villages of Ghatigaon, so he used to act like this to help the villagers.

