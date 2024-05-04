MP Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: 12 Candidates With Criminal Cases In Fray | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election, 12 out of 74 candidates have declared criminal cases against them, including six with serious charges. This analysis is done by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch for phase 4 of ensuing election.

In the fourth phase, voting will be held in Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Dhar and Ratlam constituency. Khandwa is marked as a red-alert constituency by ADR, with 4 out of 11 candidates facing criminal cases.

Red-alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Congress candidate Narendra Patel from Khandwa and BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil are both embroiled in legal issues. The analysis also reveals that 30% of candidates, that is, 22 out of 74, are crorepatis.

Money Has Reached You: MP CM Mohan Yadav To Ladli Behnas

Money Has Reached You: MP CM Mohan Yadav To Ladli Behnas

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The state government transferred money into the accounts of beneficiaries of Ladli Behana Yojana on Saturday. Addressing a public rally in Ater (Bhind district) chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “Don’t worry Ladli Behnas, Rs 1,250 have been deposited in your accounts.” He also addressed public meeting in Gohad (Bhind) in support of party candidate Sandhya Rai.

Mounting a blistering attack on Congress, he said state Congress President Jitu Patwari should be removed from the post for making the derogatory comment against former minister Imarti Devi. Earlier, Kamal Nath had dubbed Imarti Devi as an item while Digvijaya Singh had dubbed another woman Congress leader as “tanch maal”. At Gohad public rally, he made a jibe at Congress by saying that those who don’t know Lord Ram were seeking vote.