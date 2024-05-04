Bhopal: ‘Jashn-e-Mamu’ Begins With ‘Ek Shaam Rumi Jaffery Ke Naam’

Sports minister Vishvas Sarang fetes filmmaker and writer Rumi Jaffery in an event ‘Jashn-e-Mamu’ at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two- day event ‘Jashn-e-Mamu -5’ began with ‘Ek Shaam Rumi Jaffery ke Naam’ at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

Sports minister Vishvas Sarang feted filmmaker and writer Rumi Jaffery and his father, poet Kausar Siddiqui (90) for their contribution to the field of art and culture. After that, singer Kriti Sood presented ghazals, written by Kausar Siddiqui , enthralled the audience. They included ‘Anjam shab-e-gham na likha aur hum kuch hai…,’ ‘Kisne mara sar per patthar bhul ja…’ and ‘Kaisa Kaleen bichha hai mere ghar ke ander…’

A beautiful portrait of poet Kausar Siddiqui, made by artist Raj Saini | FP Photo

It was followed by evergreen Hindi film songs sung by playback singers Noorjehan, Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh which captivated the audience. They included ‘Aawaz de kahan hai duniya meri jawan,’ by Upasana Sarang, ‘Suhani chandni raatein humein sone nahi deti…,’ by Vijay Saxena, ‘Unko yeh shikayat hai hum kuch nahi kehte…,’ by Kriti Sood, ‘ ‘ Baharo mera jeevan sanwara…,’. Meanwhile, Rumi presented untold stories related to these songs.

Besides, three books were released. They included ‘Madhya Pradesh mein Urdu Shayari ka Aarambh Aur Kausar Siddiqui ki Shyari,’ by poet Badra Wasti, ‘ Rumi Jaffery ke Bhopali Tappe,’ by playwright Rafi Shabbir and ‘Premchand ka Godan Aur Bhopal Rangmanch,’ by Rushda Jameel. Artist Raj Saini presented a beautiful portrait of poet Kausar Siddiqui to Rumi in the event amid a huge applause from the audience. The size of the oil work on canvas was 3.5 x 2.5 ft .