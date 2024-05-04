 Bhopal: ‘Jashn-e-Mamu’ Begins With ‘Ek Shaam Rumi Jaffery Ke Naam’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Jashn-e-Mamu’ Begins With ‘Ek Shaam Rumi Jaffery Ke Naam’

Bhopal: ‘Jashn-e-Mamu’ Begins With ‘Ek Shaam Rumi Jaffery Ke Naam’

Filmmaker and writer Rumi Jaffery and his father Kausar Siddiqui feted; evergreen film songs, ghazals captivate  audience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Sports minister Vishvas Sarang fetes filmmaker and writer Rumi Jaffery in an event ‘Jashn-e-Mamu’ at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two- day event ‘Jashn-e-Mamu -5’ began with ‘Ek Shaam Rumi Jaffery ke Naam’ at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening. 

Sports minister Vishvas Sarang feted filmmaker and writer Rumi Jaffery and his father, poet Kausar Siddiqui (90) for their contribution to the field of art and culture. After that, singer Kriti Sood presented  ghazals, written by Kausar Siddiqui , enthralled the audience. They included ‘Anjam shab-e-gham na likha aur hum kuch hai…,’ ‘Kisne mara sar per patthar bhul ja…’ and ‘Kaisa Kaleen bichha hai mere ghar ke ander…’

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Firdos Nagar, Industrial Area & More;...
article-image
A beautiful portrait of poet Kausar Siddiqui, made by artist Raj Saini

A beautiful portrait of poet Kausar Siddiqui, made by artist Raj Saini | FP Photo

It was followed by evergreen Hindi film songs sung by playback singers Noorjehan, Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh which captivated the audience.  They included  ‘Aawaz de kahan hai duniya meri jawan,’ by  Upasana Sarang, ‘Suhani chandni raatein humein sone nahi deti…,’ by Vijay Saxena, ‘Unko yeh shikayat hai hum kuch nahi kehte…,’ by Kriti Sood, ‘ ‘ Baharo mera jeevan sanwara…,’. Meanwhile, Rumi presented untold stories related to these songs.    

Besides, three books were released. They included ‘Madhya Pradesh mein Urdu Shayari ka Aarambh Aur Kausar Siddiqui ki Shyari,’ by poet Badra Wasti, ‘ Rumi Jaffery ke Bhopali Tappe,’ by playwright Rafi Shabbir and ‘Premchand ka Godan Aur Bhopal Rangmanch,’ by  Rushda Jameel. Artist Raj Saini presented a beautiful portrait of poet Kausar Siddiqui to Rumi in the event amid a huge applause from the audience. The size of the oil work on canvas was 3.5 x 2.5 ft . 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exam Tips: Best Of Five Formula For Class 10 Fails To Yield Results

Exam Tips: Best Of Five Formula For Class 10 Fails To Yield Results

World Laughter Day: Laugh Off Your Problems With Yoga

World Laughter Day: Laugh Off Your Problems With Yoga

Tome & Plume: Mistranslation Of Words May Cause Hiroshima-Like Tragedy

Tome & Plume: Mistranslation Of Words May Cause Hiroshima-Like Tragedy

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Cash, Valuable Seizure Could Be Linked To Politicians So Far

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Cash, Valuable Seizure Could Be Linked To Politicians So Far

MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bhind LS Constituency Reserved for SC; But Brahmins, Kshatriyas To...

MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bhind LS Constituency Reserved for SC; But Brahmins, Kshatriyas To...