Indore: Woman Duped Of Gold Chain, Earrings By Two Men | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another case has come to light in which the accused reportedly hypnotized a woman and duped her of gold chain and earrings in the Rau area, police said on Saturday. The woman was on morning walk when she was stopped by two men. Two suspects were seen in the CCTV but they could not be identified till the filing of the report.

According to Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore, a woman named Ujjawala, a resident of Rau area has lodged a complaint that she had gone for morning walk on Friday morning when she was stopped by two persons. First they talked to her and later they told her to remove the gold chain and earrings and keep them in a bag.

The woman did as she was told by the accused. She removed her gold chain and earrings and kept them in a plastic bag. She further informed the police that when she was told she took off the gold chain and earrings weighing around 20 grams. She put them in polythene and handed them over to the accused.

They reportedly told her to go in the direction from where she came and told her not to look back, otherwise something bad would happen to her. After moving some steps, she again reached the spot but the accused were missing from there.

Later, she informed the family members and lodged a complaint with the police. A case under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against two unidentified persons and a search for them has been started. The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police.

It is noteworthy that two persons, posing themselves as a doctor and compounder of a hospital, duped a family of Rs 3.5 lakh after hypnotizing them in the Annapurna area a couple of days ago. They reached the complainant’s place on the pretext of treatment of his father and reportedly hypnotised the family members and fled with cash.