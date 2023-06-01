Bhopal: Jilted girl makes fake id of her ex-boyfriend-cum-cop, uploads their private pictures as revenge

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irony fell short, when a jilted girl made a fake social media account of her ex-boyfriend-- who is also a cop, and posted the duo's private pictures as a revenge.

A case was registered at TT Nagar poice station on Thursday.

As per the complaint, the woman broke up with her cop boyfriend and filed a molestation case against him. The man is a sub inspector and was posted in cyber cell Bhopal.

Investigating officer Sunil Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the SI, now posted in Jabalpur, had filed the complaint to the cyber police that his fake social media account was created and his old pictures with her ex-girlfriend were posted.

The cyber police Bhopal conducted the investigations and found that it's his ex-girlfriend who is behind all this.

The police have registered the case under the section of IT Act and have started the investigations.