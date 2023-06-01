Bhopal Gaurav Utsav: City represents cosmo-metro-culture through its natural beauties and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb

Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rough Bhopali tongue may shock you as an outsider- especially if you are from Lucknow or Kolkata. But as you grow familiar with the city and its people, you realise, they are clear-hearted and love you a lot. Their love captivates you. This is one of the specialties that the city is known for.

Then who can forget velvety Bhopali Batuas with Zardozi works? Those fine works include wallets, teapot covers and seat covers.

Still, if you have not had the tang of Bhopali Paan, your familiarity with the city is incomplete. So, Zubaan, Zardozi, Paan and Biryani are part of the city’s rich culture and tradition.

According to author Raffi Sabbir, Bhopal is known for its ‘Zubaan’, ‘Paan,’ and ‘Biryani’. ‘Biryan’ is a Afghani cuisine which was created by Dost Mohammed Khan. Shakeela Bano Bhopali was the first female Qawwal of India. Bhopal is the only city in the world where women (from Rani Kamlapati to Begums) ruled for more than 200-years. The city is also known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’. “ Bhopal is one of the few cities where riots did not occur during independence of India in 1947,” Sabbir says, adding that ‘Bada Talab (Upper Lake) is also the pride of Bhopal.

According to theatre and film actor Alok Chatterjee, Bhopal is also known for its art and culture including plays, music, shayari, cinema. It is a hub of culture. Bharat Bhawan is an international icon and pride of Bhopal. It is the only city in the country where large numbers of plays were staged. People of all different communities, religions and provinces live here. It is also a nursery of Hockey. It gaves many Olympians to India. It has also become a media and educational hub. “ It is a city of cosmo metro culture, ” Chatterjee says.

According to fashion designer Mumtaz Khan, Bhopali ‘Batuaa,’ ‘Zari Zardozi,’ ‘Teacozy’ and ‘Badla’ work as the identity of the city. “ ‘Bhopali Joda’ is a traditional dress of Bhopal which every bride whether they are Hindu or Muslim love to wear. “Film actor Kareen Kapoor wore the dress for her marriage,” Khan adds.

